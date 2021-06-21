2 Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle in Hit-And-Run Crash in Miami

Two pedestrians suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Miami early Monday morning, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, which occurred in the area of the Venetian Causeway, police said. Both pedestrians were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

The victims of the crash are now in stable condition. Police have not yet released a description of the suspect's vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.