2 People Killed After Brightline Train Crashes Into SUV in Delray Beach

Two people were killed Wednesday night when a Brightline high-speed train crashed into a SUV in the city of Delray Beach.

The crash took place around 8 p.m. near Old Dixie Highway and Lindell Boulevard, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Witnesses told Delray Beach Police the vehicle was on the tracks when it was struck by the train traveling southbound.

Police did not release the name of the victims or if anyone else was injured.