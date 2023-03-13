Hollywood

Hollywood Tri-Rail Station Double Stabbing Suspect Arrested After SWAT Standoff

The stabbing happened at the train station at 3001 Hollywood Boulevard

By Brian Hamacher and Jessica Vallejo

A suspect in a double stabbing at a Tri-Rail station in Hollywood Monday morning was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff at a Miami Gardens gas station, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 9 a.m. at the train station at 3001 Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Police officials confirmed two people were stabbed but haven't released any other information, including their conditions or identities.

"When officers arrived they saw two victims that had been stabbed. They did give them aid immediately and they were than taken to the hospital," police spokesperson Christian Lata said.

Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

"I saw a man stab a girl. I don't know if it was his girlfriend," said one witness, who didn't want to be identified.

Detectives were at the scene throughout the morning gathering evidence.

By Monday night, officers had apparently found the suspect at a gas station in the 16600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a gas station in Miami Gardens. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

A SWAT standoff ensued and after several hours of negotiation, the suspect surrendered late Monday night, police said.

The suspect's identity and the charges he faces haven't been released.

