2 people trapped by debris after partial roof collapse in Margate: Fire rescue

Two people were trapped in their apartment by debris Saturday when a roof partially collapsed in Margate, authorities said.

Margate Fire Rescue said they responded to a reported building collapse in the 400 block of NW 76th Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

"Upon arrival, crews discovered a partial roof collapse of the exterior soffit on the second floor of the building," authorities said. A soffit is the underside of a part or member of a building (as of an overhang or staircase).

Fire rescue said they confirmed that two residents were trapped inside their apartment by debris, but confirmed that no one was under the collapsed area.

It was not immediately if authorities were able to remove the debris, but they said no injuries were reported, and all residents were able to remain in their homes.

"The building and electrical inspectors are currently evaluating the scene to determine the cause and assess the structural integrity," fire rescue said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.