Haulover Inlet

2 rescued after boat capsizes at Haulover Inlet

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed part of that rescue after lifeguards spotted the boat taking on water.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were rescued at the Haulover Inlet after a boat capsized on Saturday.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed part of that rescue after lifeguards spotted the boat taking on water.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Crews were able to bring the two boaters safely to shore and said both boaters did not need any medical attention.

It's unclear what went wrong, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is reminding boaters to wear life jackets and make sure their boating equipment is working properly before heading out on the water.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Haulover Inlet
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us