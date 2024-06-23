2 rescued after boat capsizes at Haulover Inlet

Two people were rescued at the Haulover Inlet after a boat capsized on Saturday.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue showed part of that rescue after lifeguards spotted the boat taking on water.

Crews were able to bring the two boaters safely to shore and said both boaters did not need any medical attention.

It's unclear what went wrong, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is reminding boaters to wear life jackets and make sure their boating equipment is working properly before heading out on the water.