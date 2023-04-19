2 Suspects in Custody After Intense High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Foot Pursuit in Broward

Two suspects were in custody after an intense high-speed police chase ended in a foot pursuit and armed standoff in a Broward County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

It's unknown what started the pursuit but footage showed Florida Highway Patrol chasing a white, two-door Lexus sedan northbound on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

The Lexus exited the Turnpike and was seen weaving in and out of traffic on roadways.

At one point, the Lexus stopped and a suspect who was in the passenger seat got out and approached another car armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC 6 A suspect approaches another car armed with a rifle during an attempted carjacking during a chase in Broward.

After he couldn't get into the other car, he got back in the Lexus, which continued to flee.

Eventually, the Lexus stopped in Tamarac, where one of the suspects carjacked another vehicle, a four-door Tesla, at gunpoint, as the driver backed away with his hands in the air.

NBC 6 An armed suspect carjacks a Tesla during a police pursuit in Broward.

The other suspect fled on foot as the Tesla reversed before it crashed into another car, then tried to speed away but rammed head-on into a law enforcement truck. The second suspect then got out of the Tesla and also fled on foot.

NBC 6 One of the Broward chase suspects flees on foot after a Tesla was carjacked.

One suspect was seen swimming across a canal to flee from authorities, who swarmed the area.

NBC 6 A carjacked Tesla crashes head-on into a truck during a chase in Broward.

Police then surrounded one of the suspects at a home off Northwest 54th Street in a nearby neighborhood with guns drawn.

A high speed police pursuit was underway in South Florida Wednesday afternoon. Footage showed Florida Highway Patrol chasing a white, two-door Lexus sedan northbound on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward.

The suspect who swam across the canal was taken into custody a short time later after he'd stripped down to his red underwear. He was put on a stretcher and loaded into the back of an ambulance.

The second suspect was also taken into custody.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.