Suspects in Dangerous Tri-County Chase Have Lengthy Arrest Histories

The two suspects arrested after a dangerous tri-county chase that ended in a Broward neighborhood Wednesday have lengthy criminal records that date back to when they were in their early teens, according to records obtained by NBC 6.

Edward Foster and Matthew Geimer Jr., both 22, were taken into custody in a neighborhood in Tamarac and face charges including armed carjacking and aggravated fleeing and eluding, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Wednesday's pursuit began in Miami-Dade with an armed robbery in North Miami. Authorities said the suspects in the robbery fled in a white Lexus sedan that had been reported stolen.

Broward Sheriff's Office Edward Foster and Matthew Geimer Jr.

Police later spotted the Lexus in Opa-locka but before backup could arrive, the Lexus fled, traveling through several cities at a high rate of speed.

The Lexus ended up on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward, where BSO and Florida Highway Patrol joined other agencies in the pursuit which went into Palm Beach and back into Broward.

At one point, the speeding Lexus stopped and one of the suspects tried to carjack another vehicle at gunpoint, officials said.

He was unsuccessful and got back in the Lexus, which continued to flee from authorities at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, one of the suspects successfully carjacked a Tesla at gunpoint on Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac.

The Tesla crashed into another car and then crashed head-on into a law enforcement truck.

Both suspects fled on foot and one even swam across a canal and went into someone's home before surrendering, officials said. The second suspect was also taken into custody nearby.

Foster and Geimer were booked into the Broward jail and remained behind bars on a U.S. Marshals Service hold, records showed.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement records showed both men have lengthy histories of arrests.

Geimer was 13 when he was first arrested by BSO for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the records showed.

Geimer had numerous previous arrests for crimes including armed robbery, battery, grand theft and armed carjacking.

In March 2018, months before his 18th birthday, Geimer was arrested for armed carjacking and grand theft of a motor vehicle in Miami-Dade, records showed.

Geimer had been arrested in January of this year for probation violation, and on March 6, a warrant was issued in Broward for violation of community control, records showed.

Foster's arrest record dates back to April of 2015, when he was 14 and was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Miami-Dade.

His record includes previous arrests for aggravated battery, burglary, grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing or eluding police at a high speed, carrying a concealed firearm and drug possession.

This February, Foster was arrested by Opa-locka Police for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence, records showed.

No action was taken on case, which was discharged on April 3, Miami-Dade criminal court records showed.