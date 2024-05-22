High school students go viral for fairytale-themed prom in Miami

Booker T. Washington High School recently held a prom that captured the internet's attention and left social media buzzing.

The event was nothing short of a fairy tale, with students dressing up as beloved characters such as Cinderella and Prince Charming, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, Little Red Riding Hood and her wolf, Belle and her Beast, and Tiana from "The Princess and the Frog."

Social media influencer and senior at Booker T., Camilo Castro, played a significant role in bringing this event to the world’s attention. He captured the Prom Walk and shared it online, expecting it to gain some traction.

"Me personally, I had a high expectation for it to go viral—because they ate," Castro told NBC6, using slang that means the students did well.

The video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views and being shared across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms. Students were thrilled to see their fairy tale moment garnering so much attention.

"Every time we wake up, we see it on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook — everywhere," one student said, highlighting the widespread reach of their prom night.

The viral success of the prom video brought a sense of pride and excitement to the Booker T. Washington community.

"We brought the city out—period. We are the talk of the nation," another student proudly stated.

The attention has not only elevated the students’ spirits but also shone a positive light on their school.

"I think it's great for our school. It brings more attention to our school and makes it look good." Castro added.