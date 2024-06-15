Small businesses impacted by flood waters may qualify for disaster assistance

While state officials are still assessing the damage from this week’s rainfall, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference in Hollywood Friday morning they are exploring whether disaster assistance could be available for small businesses.

DeSantis pointed out that the level of residential damage assessed so far does not amount to enough damage to qualify for a federal disaster declaration through FEMA, but that some assistance could be available for small businesses that have been impacted.

“The area held a lot of it, but it just was so much inundation in such a short period of time,” Governor DeSantis said. “There may be enough damage to small businesses because the threshold is different where we can unlock some assistance for small businesses.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Businesses like Pacesetter Academy Daycare in Miramar could benefit from funding and the assistance discussed in the conference.

“Some of our staff was cleaning; we have maintenance; we are also vacuuming all the water out, we have the carpet, all of our classrooms have carpet, so that was an issue for us also,” Tatiana Charry, Pacesetter Academy Daycare manager, said.

The daycare was forced to shut down after flood water entered some of the classrooms.

“We continue to pay our staff. We noticed that some of the parents are asking for discounts, especially this week; we were closed for two days completely and most of the parents are coming today. (We) are expecting to have a huge financial impact on our finances,” Charry said.

Small businesses are being encouraged to complete a business damage assessment survey located on the Floridadisaster.biz website.

It’s a step Charry with Pacesetter Academy says they plan on taking.

“We are really thankful that they are thinking of us,” Charry said.

If your business qualifies, a government agency will contact you following the evaluation of the survey. Click here for more information.