‘God put His hands on me': Woman hospitalized for weeks after crash with fleeing suspect speaks

A woman is on the road to recovery months after a violent rollover crash in Miami caused by a suspect in a stolen car who was allegedly fleeing from police.

Patricia Lozano was heading home from work on Oct 3, 2023, when she was hit by another driver on Northwest 54th Street and 3rd Avenue.

Miami Police said officers were trying to pull over a stolen car but the driver, Ivan Gonzalez, sped off. Police said Gonzalez crashed into Lozano's SUV and another car.

When Lozano was hit, her SUV flipped upside down and slammed into a gym, trapping Lozano inside. Lozano said she doesn’t remember the crash.

A suspect was in custody Tuesday after a rollover crash that involved a stolen vehicle in the front of a Miami gym. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

“Only I remembered when I woke up in the hospital,” Lozano said. “He affected my life so much, negatively."

Lozano was in the ICU for 16 days and spent more than a month in the hospital. She had many broken bones and fractures from her spine to her ribs and nose. She now uses a walker or cane to get around and will likely need more surgeries.

Gonzalez is now on house arrest, which is concerning for Lozano.

“I feel a little afraid right now because he in this moment is outside,” Lozano said.

Right now, she's focused on healing and getting back to normal and she's taking it day by day.

“I am grateful to be alive, absolutely,” Lozano said. “God put His hands on me.”

Miami-Dade Corrections Ivan Gonzalez

Gonzalez has a hearing August 14.

There is a GoFundMe created for Lozano.