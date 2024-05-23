2 teens charged as adults in gruesome stabbing and robbery in North Miami Beach

Warning: Some of the details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Two teens are now being charged as adults after they allegedly stabbed two people during a robbery in North Miami Beach last month, authorities said.

Jeanluis Aran Torres-Suarres and Jackson Morales, both 16, are facing attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the April 9 incident, records showed.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and Northeast 164th Street.

According to arrest reports, one of the victims said he was taking his friend home on his electric scooter when they came across the two teens on a moped.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jackson Morales and Jeanluis Aran Torres-Suarres

The victim said whey they passed the moped, the teen suspects started chasing them, the reports said.

When the two teens caught up to the victims, they started attacking them with knives, the reports said.

One victim suffered lacerations to his stomach and hand, while the other victim was stabbed multiple times in his stomach and back.

"The stomach laceration was so deep that his intestines were coming out of his body," the arrest reports said. "Victim one had to take his sweater off to create a body tourniquet around his stomach to prevent his intestines from coming out."

The victims were able to run away to get help while the suspects fled with the electric scooter and one victim's cellphone, the report said.

One of the victims was brought to Aventura Hospital with three deep lacerations, which required emergency surgery, the reports said.

The other victim told investigators he recognized Morales from when they'd both attended North Miami Beach Senior High School a year earlier, the reports said.

He also named the other suspect as Torres-Suarres and gave investigators Torres-Suarres' Instagram handle, the reports said.

During the investigation, police found the two teen suspects riding the stolen electric scooter, the reports said.

Morales and Torres-Suarres were booked into a Miami-Dade jail on Wednesday, records showed. They appeared in court Thursday where they were ordered held without bond.