2 teens shot in Miramar, leaving 1 dead

Miramar Police responded to a shooting at 3600 S University Drive on Sunday at 7:52 PM after reports of gun shots.

As they arrived on scene, officials discovered a white Hyundai Sonata riddled with bullets with two 17-year-olds inside.

Both teens were transported to a local area hospital, and the police confirmed they were in a relationship.

Unfortunately, the 17-year-old male passed away while the woman was left in critical condition, Miramar police said.

The identities of either victim was not released and the motive behind the shooting is under investigation.

Miramar Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them and claim a $5000 reward.