2 women, 1 man dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting in Bird Road apartment

Three people are dead in what police are calling a murder-suicide in an apartment on Bird Road in SW Miami-Dade on Saturday night.

According to a release, officers responded to a condominium, located at 7004 SW 40 Street, at 8:53 P.M. in reference to reports of a shooting.

Once there, officials found a woman outside of an apartment suffering from a gun shot wound. While rendering aid to the victim, the officers heard another gunshot coming from inside the apartment, the release said.

Immediately, MDPD evacuated the building and called the Special Response Team to enter the apartment, police officials said.

“At that point, resources were called out. The Special Response Team responded and made entry into this apartment where they located another female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, as well as a male, suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Andre Martin told NBC6.

The release also said that once inside, officials discovered another woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a male suffering from an apparent self-inflicting gunshot wound. All three people, who police believe all resided together, were declared dead on scene.

“You know, nervous…it’s — I’m — I’m — it’s — I’m still trying to gather my thoughts together because it’s — it’s not easy to process,” JK Jurado told NBC6's Olivia Jaquith.

Officials say the investigation continues and they ask anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at: (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477.