2 women charged after ‘liquid' poured on kids during Pompano Beach dispute: BSO

Rosa Carrillo Ahilon, 24, and Angelina Ramirez, 26, were arrested in the incident, Ahilon for battery and Ramirez for burglary, records showed

By NBC6

Two women are now facing charges in a dispute in Pompano Beach that sent two children to the hospital on Sunday.

Rosa Carrillo Ahilon, 24, and Angelina Ramirez, 26, were arrested in the incident, Ahilon for battery and Ramirez for burglary, records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began as a dispute among adults that escalated in the 400 block of Southwest 2nd Street.

At some point during the argument, a liquid was poured onto two kids. The children were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Authorities haven't said what the liquid was or if the children were injured.

The two women were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Pompano Beach
