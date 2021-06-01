2021 Hurricane Season Starts Tuesday With ‘Above Average' Storm Expectations

It's that time of the year many Floridians are usually worried about: the six-month hurricane season that has forecasters hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

The annual event starts Tuesday and runs through November 30th, but has already seen the first named storm of the year form less than two weeks ago.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed on May 22nd off the coast of Bermuda, but was quickly downgraded to a tropical depression before moving away from the country and further into the Atlantic Ocean.

Ana's formation marked the seventh straight year of a named storm before the actual first day of the season.

The 2020 hurricane season was the most active in recorded history, with 30 named storms and 14 hurricanes. Seven of those hurricanes were Category 3 or higher, tying the record set in 2005.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their prediction for the year last month, calling for an "above-normal" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 13-20 named storms expected.

Of those named storms, six to ten are expected to be hurricanes and three to five could be major hurricanes, according to acting NOAA administrator Ben Friedman.

Ahead of the 2021 season, NBC 6 Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin is in Great Abaco Island, almost two years after Hurricane Dorian made landfall.

Researchers at Colorado State University predicted in April an "above-average" 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, with 17 named storms and eight hurricanes. Four of those hurricanes are expected to be major.

Floridians got a chance to prepare for the season by purchasing supplies tax-free starting last Friday.

The 10-day “sales tax holiday” runs through June 6th. Items available for purchase without a sales tax being applied include flashlights and lanterns, radios, tarps, batteries and generators.

State and local leaders are urging residents to prepare properly for hurricane season and take advantage of the incentives with one named storm already happening before the season even began.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry. Don’t wait until the last minute,” Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said during an event attended by Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “Don’t wait until long lines are formed. You get a benefit and can be prepared for the hurricanes.”

For a full list of all items that will be tax free during the ten day tax holiday click here.