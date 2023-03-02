2023 CARNAVAL ON THE MILE RETURNS THIS WEEKEND

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 invite you to Carnaval on the Mile, Saturday and Sunday, March 4th and 5th. Enjoy live music, food, art and family fun. Best of all, admission is free. Join us at our stage located on Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Miracle Mile in Coral Gables for live musical performances, including Spam Allstars, Flor de Toloache , Los Hacheros and Sonlokos featuring Leslie Cartaya and Bonco Quiñngo and more!

While you're there don't forget to stop by our booth where you can take a picture with some of our NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 news personalities. Carnaval on the Mile is a weekend of live music, food, art and family fun, plus admission is free.

For event information and stage lineup click here. We hope to see you there.