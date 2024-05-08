Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman crossing street in NE Miami-Dade

A man has been arrested in a hit-and-run in northeast Miami-Dade that was caught on camera and left a woman dead over the weekend.

Earl William Taylor, 70, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death in the incident that left 67-year-old Madette Laurent dead, police said.

Laurent was walking across Northeast 149th Street at Northeast 6th Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a Jeep Liberty, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Earl William Taylor

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Surveillance footage showed Laurent being run over by the vehicle, whose driver didn't stop to help or report the crash.

Laurent was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Someone hit my mom and run just like that, and left my mom dying on the street just like that. Like a dog," Laurent's daughter, Nadege Laurent, told NBC6 on Monday.

On Tuesday, an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip came in with Taylor's information and a possible location of the vehicle, the arrest report said.

The Liberty was found with extensive front-end damage and matched the vehicle seen in the surveillance footage.

During the investigation, a man who said he was a passenger in the Liberty contacted police and said Taylor had been driving, the report said.

The vehicle was impounded and Taylor was located and brought in for questioning.

Taylor invoked his right to an attorney at first then made a statement claiming the vehicle had been taken and was returned to where he'd parked it with the damage, the report said.

Taylor was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

“I don’t care what happened to you, but me, if I’m driving in the street and I hit your mom or whoever in your family, I’m going to stand by that person, I’m going to try and see if I can save that person,” Nadege Laurent said.