‘Don't be a coward': Family urges hit-and-run driver who killed mother to come forward

Surveillance video shows the moments a mother of five was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning in northeast Miami-Dade.

Police and relatives have identified the victim as 67-year-old Madette Roche Laurent.

“I need my mom. I miss my mom,” said Nadege Laurent, the victim's daughter.

Nadege Laurent is devastated and angry after a driver killed her mother along NE 6th Avenue and 148th Street.

“Someone hit my mom and run just like that, and left my mom dying on the street just like that. Like a dog,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police said the car involved is a Jeep Liberty. It appears to be a model from 2008 to 2012 and likely has extensive front-end damage to its right side.

“I don’t care what happened to you, but me, if I’m driving in the street and I hit your mom or whoever in your family, I’m going to stand by that person, I’m going to try and see if I can save that person,” Laurent said.

Roche Laurent was well-known in the area. The owner of a barbecue business says she often sold Haitian flags and merchandise on the street.

The 67-year-old lived just blocks from the scene of the deadly crash.

The victim’s family is now calling for justice. They’re urging the driver to come forward and turn themself in to police.

“Don't be a coward. I want you to get out and try to come because you hit someone with five kids and grandchildren,” Laurent said.

If you have information about this case you can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward.