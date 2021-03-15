2,826 New COVID-19 Cases in Florida Monday, as State Reports Over 90 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 2,800 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.
The 2,826 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,979,634 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 93 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 32,348. An additional 611 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.13% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, the second time it's been over 6% in the past two weeks.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.89%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 427,600 cases on Monday, an increase of 700 since Sunday, along with 5,669 COVID-related deaths, an increase of nine since Sunday.
In Broward County, there were 204,247 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 415, along with 2,549 virus-related deaths, two more than Sunday's total.
Palm Beach County had 126,062 cases and 2,569 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,129 cases and 47 deaths.