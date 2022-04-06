2nd Missing Pembroke Pines Teen Found Safe: Police

Police said Wednesday the second teenager who left his Pembroke Pines home this past weekend with his brother has been found safe.

Pembroke Pines Police said 14-year-old Nicholas Gattorno was found safely, but did not release additional details.

UPDATE: Nicholas Gattorno has been safely located. Thank you to our community & news media partners for your assistance. https://t.co/i05as1daw4 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 6, 2022

Gattorno and his 12-year-old brother Jonah left their home around 11 p.m. Saturday on blue bicycles with fishing poles and fishing gear. Police said the two may have planned on traveling to Key West.

Hollywood Police found Jonah safe on Monday, while Nicholas swam across a canal to avoid officers. The brothers had been spotted in Dania Beach earlier Monday.