2nd person of interest in Homestead woman's fatal carjacking in custody

A second person of interest connected with the fatal armed carjacking and abduction of a Homestead woman in central Florida has been taken into custody, authorities said Tuesday.

Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, turned himself in late Monday on a warrant for fentanyl trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Seminole County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Hernandez is the second person of interest taken into custody following the killing of of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas.

Another man, 28-year-old Jordanish Torres-Gracia, was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service on unrelated charges.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, Jordanish Torres-Gracia

Neither Hernandez or Torres-Gracia has been charged in connection with the Aguasvivas case, but both were named persons of interest.

Shocking video from a witness showed the armed abduction of Aguasvivas in broad daylight at a Winter Springs intersection back on April 11.

Aguasvivas had left Homestead earlier in the day and was driving a white Dodge Durango when a green Acura rammed into her back bumper.

The witness video showed Aguasvivas stopped at a red light at the intersection as a man in a mask got out of the Acura and approached the Dodge with a gun drawn.

Authorities believe they've found the body of a Homestead woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in central Florida, and a newly-released 911 call reveals the moment a man watched the terrifying scene play out on Thursday.

He pointed the gun at Aguasvivas then got into the back of the Dodge.

Authorities believe the gunman forced Aguasvivas to continue driving while holding her at gunpoint.

Officials said the Dodge continued to drive into Osceola County, where they believe it ended up at a new construction area where witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Less than two hours after the carjacking, authorities received a call of a vehicle on fire in the construction area and authorities arrived and found the burning vehicle, believed to be the Durango, with a body inside.

Authorities believe the body inside is Aguasvivas, though they're awaiting official confirmation from DNA or dental records.

On Friday, authorities said Torres-Gracia is connected to the green Acura used in the crime, and said his Facebook profile photo showed him wearing the same mask and outfit as the suspect in the carjacking video.

The Acura was found abandoned two days after Aguasvivas' killing, authorities said.

According to Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma, the Acura had been towed from an apartment complex in Orange County back on March 19.

The tow truck driver involved was found murdered in a hail of bullets in Orange County on April 10, a day before the abduction of Aguasvivas, Lemma said.

A green vehicle matching the description of the Acura was at the scene, and of the 100 rounds fired at the scene at least one was a 10mm, which Lemma said is unique and uncommon.

Investigators also said Aguasvivas had a connection to Hernandez. Detectives said Aguasvivas' brother was conducting his own investigation and found out Hernandez was the last person to speak with his sister before the carjacking.

Aguavivas' brother told detectives he spoke with Hernandez over the phone, and Hernandez told him "Katherine was up here to deliver money and other stuff for a friend," authorities said.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive for the killing of Aguasvivas but Lemma said it appears the occupants of the Acura knew who they were targeting.