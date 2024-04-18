2nd suspect arrested in man's 2021 killing in Pompano Beach: BSO

A second suspect has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a 2021 shooting of a man and woman in Pompano Beach that left the man dead, authorities said Thursday.

Chad Sanford, 35, is facing murder and attempted murder charges in the Feb. 28, 2021 shooting of Sergio Barbosa, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Sanford was arrested April 11 after a lengthy investigation into the killing, officials said.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Alfredo Blue, had been arrested on the same charges in Barbosa's killing back in March of 2021.

Broward Sheriff's Office Alfredo Blue, Chad Sanford

Deputies found Barbosa and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Northeast 6th Avenue.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where Barbosa died from his injuries. The woman, whose identity wasn't released, survived.

Investigators said two gunmen, Blue and Sanford, had approached the victims as they were outside near a vehicle.

Sanford started struggling with Barbosa, and Blue began struggling with the woman, officials said.

The woman managed to get into a car and begin driving before she was shot by Blue, causing her to crash the vehicle, officials said.

During the other struggle, Sanford threw Barbosa to the ground, and Sanford and Blue then shot him multiple times, detectives said.

According to detectives, the woman and Blue were known to one another.

Blue and Sanford remained held without bond Thursday, Broward jail records showed.