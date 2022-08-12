Coral Gables

2nd Teen Charged as an Adult in Fatal Shooting of Man in Coral Gables

Jermaine Walker, 17, and Gary Ragin, 18, face murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of 67-year-old Jorge Romero

By Amanda Plasencia

A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Coral Gables last month in what police say was a robbery gone wrong.

It was decided in juvenile court Friday that Jermaine Walker will join 18-year-old Gary Ragin in adult court to face charges including murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, armed grand theft of a car and fleeing from police.

Jermaine Walker and Gary Ragin
Miami-Dade Corrections
Jermaine Walker and Gary Ragin

Investigators said Ragin and Walker drove to Coral Gables in a stolen Dodge Caliber the morning of July 23 and confronted 67-year-old Jorge Romero near the 10 Aragon condo complex.

Romero, a handman, was picking up trash near the condo building's loading dock when he was approached by the suspects.

Romero handed over an envelope with cash but it wasn't enough, so Walker shot him in the chest and stole his wallet, police said.

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports on the man who was shot and killed in Coral Gables during an armed robbery.

Local

The teens fled the scene but shortly after the incident, a Coral Gables police officer spotted their vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, police said.

After crashing the car, the teens tried to flee on foot but were eventually captured, police said.

Romero, who family members said had come to the country from Colombia to work and provide for his loved ones, died from his injuries.

