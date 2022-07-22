Two Men in Custody After Person Fatally Shot Near Coral Gables Condo Building

Two men were taken into custody after a person was shot and killed near a condominium building in Coral Gables Friday morning, leading to a pursuit and large police perimeter in Coconut Grove.

Coral Gables Police officials confirmed that someone was shot and killed after an altercation near the 10 Aragon Condominium located at 10 Aragon Avenue, just after 10 a.m.

Witnesses said the victim was picking up trash near the condo building's loading dock when a vehicle pulled up and there was an argument. The victim was shot by the suspects in the vehicle before it fled the scene, witnesses said.

"I heard all the police cars pull up here and they told me that somebody had just got shot and killed right inside of that loading dock for that building right there," said one witness, who didn't want to be identified.

Police were reported to be searching for the vehicle that the suspects fled in when a short time later it was reportedly spotted in an area in Coconut Grove.

A pursuit took place before the suspects bailed out, officials said.

Coral Gables Police said officers responded to the area of Bird Road and Southwest 27th Avenue, where a perimeter was set up with help from Miami-Dade Police, Miami Beach Police and the Miami Police Department.

There was a massive police presence in the area, with an armored vehicle and officers in tactical gear and on the rooftops of buildings.

Coral Gables Police Chief James Hudak said two men were taken into custody without incident after several hours. He did not release their identities.

The shooting victim's identity also hasn't been released. No other information was immediately available.

