1 Hurt After Incident at Bayfront Park in Miami

A person was taken to a hospital Sunday after an incident led to gunfire in Bayfront Park, Miami police said.

According to police, officers responded to 301 Biscayne Boulevard after a shot was heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they didn’t locate any wounded victims but police said a man had been taken independently to the University of Miami Hospital.

The man is in stable condition, police said.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article said three people were arrested. No arrest has been made. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.