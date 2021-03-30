3 Arrested in Connection With Teen's Killing in SW Miami-Dade

Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal drive-by shooting of a 17-year-old girl in southwest Miami-Dade back in 2019.

In the early morning of May 24, 2019, Gabriela Aldana was standing in the parking lot of a shopping mall on Coral Way and 118th Avenue when she was approached by a vehicle, Miami-Dade police said.

Someone from inside the car opened fire, striking Aldana. She died at the hospital.

“She was there with her friends. There was some sort of dispute that transpired that led to the shooting," detective Jessica Alvarez said back in December. "It was a long-standing dispute between two people that were completely unrelated to her."

Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29; Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21; and Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26, were arrested in connection with the homicide, police announced.

Wongden faces charges of second degree murder and attempted first degree murder, while Paterson and Rodriguez face charges of accessory after the fact.

All three were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Doral, according to arrest warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.