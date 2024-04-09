3 arrested in Pompano Beach shooting that left 16-year-old dead, 3 others injured

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Pompano Beach last month that left a 16-year-old dead and three other victims injured, authorities said.

Devonte Lowe, 18, Kyle Robinson, 19, and Christan Moore, 21, are facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the March 25 shooting that killed 16-year-old John Zetrenne, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Devonte Lowe, Kyle Robinson, Christan Moore

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Surveillance video provided to NBC6 showed the moment the suspects opened fire on the victims, who were standing in front of a convenience store.

In another angle, video showed another suspect shooting at the victims from a car parked in front of the store.

Deputies who responded to the scene found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Three other victims were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and survived the shooting.

Moore was arrested on Saturday, and Lowe and Robinson were arrested on Sunday, officials said.

Authorities didn't give a possible motive for the shooting or say what led detectives to the suspects.