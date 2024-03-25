Teen dies, 3 injured in Pompano Beach shooting: BSO

A teen has died and three others were injured after a shooting Monday outside of a convenience store in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where NBC6 observed a pool of blood, clothes and a shoe outside of the store.

Deputies found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound, Broward Sheriff's officials said. Paramedics transported him to Broward Health North, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity wasn't released.

Three other people who were shot are also being treated at the hospital. Their conditions were unclear.

Officials are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Back in December, three people were injured in a shootout in the same area in broad daylight.

