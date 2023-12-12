Wild video shows daytime shootout in Pompano Beach that left three injured

Wild new video shows a shootout in broad daylight in Pompano Beach that left three people including an innocent bystander hospitalized last week.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim told them he was walking in the area when he was approached by several people and a vberbal altercation ensued.

The victim said as he was walking away, three of the people lifted their waistbands and showed off their guns, so that's when he pulled out his gun and opened fire in self-defense and the other subjects return fire.

Surveillance footage released by BSO on Tuesday shows the shootout as well as the victim and five subjects running.

The victim, an innocent bystander shopping at a nearby store, and another male subject were injured and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are still trying to identify everyone involved and are asking for the public's help. Anyone with info is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4200.