OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney facing new charges 2 years after boyfriend's murder

Courtney Clenney, the former OnlyFans model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend back in 2022, entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday for her two new criminal charges.

In court, Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff said they charged Clenney with one count of interception of wire or electronic communication, which is a third-degree felony. Clenney, who’s already facing second-degree murder with a weapon, was also charged with one count of unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer for allegedly serving as a principal and breaking into her boyfriend Christian Obumseli’s laptop.

Records show after Clenney killed Obumseli, many of his belongings were taken from the apartment by unknown people and were not provided to his family.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Through investigative means, police said they discovered Clenney’s parents, Kim Dewayne and Deborah Clenney, were trying to break into the victim’s laptop and texted in a group chat about it.

"Are there any PIN/passwords we can try before you see her tomorrow?" Kim Clenney wrote in one message, according to the warrants.

He later determined the PIN was a number and not letters, and the next day wrote, "Hell yeah! That PIN worked!" according to the warrants.

"Kim. Hold off on going through the computer please. I don't want to turn you into a witness just yet if you find something useful," one of the attorneys wrote, according to the warrants.

Only the parents and Courtney were charged for breaking into the laptop, despite records showing “criminal intent is apparent” when Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto eventually got a hold of the laptop and gave it to a technology consultant.

The parents of a Miami social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in 2022 were arrested after authorities said they accessed the boyfriend's laptop after the killing. NBC6's Jamie Guirola reports

“I can't explain why these charges were brought to begin with. Other than that you will have to ask the state attorney’s office,” Prieto said when NBC6 asked him about the allegations.

When this case will head to trial is unknown. Prosecutor Khalil Quinan said the case is going by slow and partially blamed defense attorneys. State Attorneys asked for a partial gag order.

“I subject all parties to no public statements unless it's procedural,” Quinan said.

Prieto said they should not be prevented from making public comments because it’s their way of defending their client.

Judge Laura Cruz is expected to rule on this potential partial gag order on Tuesday.

The parents are expected to turn themselves into a Miami-Dade jail soon.