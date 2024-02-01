Reports detail Miami OnlyFans model's bizarre drunken incident after boyfriend's stabbing

Two months after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their luxury Miami condo and just weeks before her arrest in the killing, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney was involved in a bizarre drunken encounter in her parents' neighborhood in Texas, according to newly discovered police reports.

Clenney is facing a second-degree murder charge in the April 3, 2022 killing of boyfriend Christian Obumseli at their luxury highrise in Edgewater.

She wasn't arrested until Aug. 10, 2022, when she was taken into custody in Hawaii. Her attorney said at the time that Clenney was in Hawaii for rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But according to the new police reports, in between the death of Obumseli and the trip to Hawaii, it appears Clenney went to Texas to stay with her parents.

On June 16, 2022, deputies with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, in the Austin area, responded to an incident involving Clenney.

An 18-year-old said he was walking in a neighborhood when he was approached by a woman who was walking her dogs and who told him she was drunk, the reports said.

The woman, Clenney, who the teen didn't know, requested that he walk her home and after he agreed, he said she started making sexual advances toward him, the reports said.

The teen wasn't interested and texted his father because he felt uncomfortable, and the father came outside and encountered Clenney, who became angry and started cursing, the reports said.

At one point Clenney shoved the father, who shoved her back and called police, the reports said.

The father told authorities an intoxicated female came up to his son and "is stumbling everywhere," the reports said.

A deputy arrived and spoke with Clenney's mom, Deborah Clenney, who said her daughter wasn't supposed to be drinking and apologized for her behavior, the reports said.

The mother said Clenney had left to walk her dogs and when it got dark and she didnt return, she and Clenney's father, Kim Clenney, started driving the neighborhood looking for her, and found her walking with a male, the reports said.

"When asked if Courtney was intoxicated, Deborah advised she believed she was. Deborah further stated Courtney should not be consuming alcohol as she does not respond well with her," the reports said. "Deborah then explained that Courtney recently moved back to the area and was staying with them until she moves into her own home next week. Deborah further advised Courtney will be entering outpatient treatment for alcohol starting Monday."

Another deputy spoke with Clenney, noting in the reports that she had watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on her, the reports said.

Clenney denied shoving anyone during the encounter, according to the reports.

"Courtney adamantly denied shoving anyone and stated that was not in her character. At this point, Courtney became emotional and explained she has been going through a really hard time lately and had recently moved back in with her parents," the reports said.

The father of the teen decided he didn't want to pursue charges in the incident, the reports said.

About two weeks after the incident, on June 29, 2022, a deputy called the father and son to check on them, and both said they hadn't had any more contact with Clenney.

The father told the deputy that "neighbors got together and will keep an eye out for each other because of some information that they learned about her. He stated that he would not engage with her if they ran into each other, and I told him that was an excellent idea," the deputy noted in the reports.

After her arrest in Hawaii, Clenney, now 27, was extradited to Miami-Dade. She remains behind bars while she awaits trial.

Clenney, who went by the name Courtney Tailor on social media, including on OnlyFans, had more than 2 million Instagram followers at the time of the stabbing of the 27-year-old Obumseli.

Obumseli and Clenney had moved to South Florida from Texas in January 2022.

Miami-Dade prosecutors described it as an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and said that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Multiple videos showing their volatile relationship have been released by authorities or attorneys, and police documented multiple incidents officers responded to involving the couple.

Earlier this week, Clenney's parents were arrested in Texas for allegedly illegall accessing Obumseli's laptop computer after his killing.

Warrants detail the arrests of the parents of Miami Onlyfans model Courtney Clenney, who's accused of killing her boyfriend in 2022.