3 Dead After Head-on Crash in Hialeah Gardens

Three people died and one person was hospitalized after two vehicles collided head-on Friday night in Hialeah Gardens.

The crash happened in the area of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 95th Street.

A Black Chevy sedan was traveling north on Okechobee Road when it crossed the median and collided head-on into a silver Nissan sedan that was traveling in the southbound lanes, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene, as well as the driver and a passenger in the Nissan. A man who was sitting in the backseat of the Nissan was airlifted in critical condition.

Okechobee Road was completely shutdown at Northwest 95th Street.