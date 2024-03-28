3 different incidents on the road impacting Broward's morning commute

Broward's morning commute has been impacted after three different incidents on the road, including a fatal crash, caused heavy traffic and delays.

Florida's Turnpike NB - Coconut Creek Parkway

A fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike North before Coconut Creek Pkwy and Atlantic Boulevard is causing major delays.

All lanes remain closed after a crash involving two vehicles happened around 3 a.m.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 camera footage shows a Jeep rolled on its side and a white car, half destroyed, on the Turnpike.

Broward drivers should consider I-95 as an alternate route this morning.

Florida's Turnpike NB - Atlantic Blvd

The second crash happened around 6 a.m. near the same area of the first crash on the Turnpike heading NB before the Pompano Beach service plaza.

Chopper 6 was on top of the scene. A FedEx truck could be seen in the middle of the road.

Three lanes are closed at this time.

NBC6 is waiting for further information from FHP.

W Atlantic Blvd & NW 33rd Ave

The third incident this morning involves an Amazon truck and a possible gas leak.

Chopper 6 was on top of the incident where there were multiple emergency vehicles closing down the road.

There reports of a possible gas leak has not been confirmed yet.

There's no information regarding any injuries on this incident.

Alternate routes for Broward drivers are I-95 and U.S. 441