Fatal crash in Florida's Turnpike North near Coconut Creek Parkway causing major delays

A fatal crash on Florida’s Turnpike North before Coconut Creek Pkwy and Atlantic Boulevard is causing major delays.

All lanes remain closed after a crash involving two vehicles happened around 3 a.m.

Broward drivers should consider I-95 as an alternate route this morning.

Live traffic cameras show the standstill traffic as police keep investigating the crash.

NBC6 camera footage shows a Jeep rolled on its side and a white car, half destroyed, on the Turnpike.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. NBC6 has requested further information on this accident.

No confirmation yet on how many people were involved in the crash or what may have caused it.