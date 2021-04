Three people were hospitalized after a reported "long fall" at a business in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 22275 Southwest 272nd Street and worked to rescue the three patients.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

All three were brought to local hospitals where their conditions were unknown.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.