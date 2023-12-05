3 hospitalized, including a police officer, after early morning crash in Miami Gardens

Police are investigating an early morning crash in Miami Gardens Tuesday that left three people injured, including an officer, officials said.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the officer was driving southbound on 27th Avenue conducting a routine patrol and as he approached the light on 167th a secondary vehicle ran the red light and struck the officer.

The officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, and two passengers from the other car were also transported to Ryder Trauma.

The passengers in the second car are currently in critical condition, but the officer is listed in stable condition and expected to survive, officials said.

At this time, authorities have not released any additional details of what could have led to the crash or the identities of the officer or the other passengers involved.

Road closures are expected due to the crash and officials are urging drivers to pay attention to traffic signals to prevent this from happening again.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.