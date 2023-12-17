3 in critical condition after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) is investigating a shooting that happened around 4:48 p.m. on Sunday near NW 118th St. and 27th Ave.

According to MDPD spokesperson Detective Andre Martin, several dozen rounds of shots were fired.

The shooting happened inside a black Mercedes-Benz and the three people who were inside the vehicle were shot.

All the victims are adults and each was shot multiple times. They were taken to the hospital, where they are in critical condition, according to police.

“Disturbing. Nearing the holidays, no family should or must deal with (this),” said Detective Martin.

Authorities say a gun was recovered in the victim’s vehicle.

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC 6 for updates.