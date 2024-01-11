3 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Miami

Three people were injured and two possible suspects were detained after a shooting Thursday night, police said.

Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 55th Terrace after ShotSpotter alerts of multiple gunshots fired.

The victims' injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Two possible suspects were detained.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.