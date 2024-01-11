Miami

3 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Miami

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were injured and two possible suspects were detained after a shooting Thursday night, police said.

Miami Police responded to the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 55th Terrace after ShotSpotter alerts of multiple gunshots fired.

The victims' injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Two possible suspects were detained.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us