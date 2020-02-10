Pompano Beach

3 Injured After Car Crashes Into Building in Pompano Beach

Three people were injured after a car crashed into an unoccupied business Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Lighthouse Point.

Three people were injured after a car crashed into an unoccupied business Monday in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. at 3600 North Federal Highway. A van driver fell asleep and struck six cars, and one of the cars crashed into the building, according to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Footage from the scene showed the entire storefront was destroyed. The car shattered the glass windows and doors and even broke through a concrete barrier.

Three people sustained non-life threatening injuries. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

Further information was not immediately available.

