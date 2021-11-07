Palm Beach County

3 Injured in Block Party Shooting in Palm Beach County

Three people were transported to the hospital after being shot at a large block party in Palm Beach County Saturday night, sheriff deputies said.

Deputies attempted to break up a large block party in the area of South Lake Avenue and Daniel Place in Pahokee, Florida Saturday night when gunshots were heard. 

When the crowd eventually dispersed, deputies found two men and a woman each suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One is listed in critical condition, another in serious condition and one received non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further, but no suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

