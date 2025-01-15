Authorities investigating after 3 people killed in Margate crash

Authorities are investigating after three people were killed in a crash in Margate late Tuesday.

The Margate police and fire department responded to the area of Royal Palm Boulevard and Rock Island Road at about 11:50 p.m. in reference to a traffic crash.

While authorities are still investigating what caused the crash, they said three people did not survive.

The names of the victims were not immediately provided.

NBC6 cameras captured police tape and debris at the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.