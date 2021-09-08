3 Men Charged for Roles in Over 100 Storage Unit Burglaries in Hollywood

Three men are facing charges after prosecutors say they broke into over 100 storage units in a Broward County city.

Police arrested 33-year-old Victor Molina, 21-year-old Osmany Sanchez and 34-year-old Anthony Rosario on charges the trio were involved in the break-in of 109 units in the city of Hollywood.

Officers testified Wednesday that burglary had become “an issue” in the area where the incidents allegedly took place.

Molina and Sanchez were given a $214,000 bond while Rosario is being held on a $374,500 bond.