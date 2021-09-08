Broward

3 Men Charged for Roles in Over 100 Storage Unit Burglaries in Hollywood

Officers testified Wednesday that burglary had become “an issue” in the area where the incidents allegedly took place

By NBC 6

NBC News

Three men are facing charges after prosecutors say they broke into over 100 storage units in a Broward County city.

Police arrested 33-year-old Victor Molina, 21-year-old Osmany Sanchez and 34-year-old Anthony Rosario on charges the trio were involved in the break-in of 109 units in the city of Hollywood.

Officers testified Wednesday that burglary had become “an issue” in the area where the incidents allegedly took place.

Molina and Sanchez were given a $214,000 bond while Rosario is being held on a $374,500 bond.

