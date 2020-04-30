Broward County

3 Men Rescued After Boat Capsizes Off South Florida Coast

Marine and aviation units responded to a distress call Tuesday night about a mile off Pompano Beach, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release

NBC 6

Deputies rescued three men off the coast of South Florida after their fishing boat capsized, officials said.

Marine and aviation units responded to a distress call Tuesday night about a mile off Pompano Beach, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office news release.

As the helicopter crew responded to the area, deputies spotted the men frantically flashing a light toward the shore, officials said. Deputies in the air helped marine patrol units to navigate through the rough waters and identify exactly where the stranded boaters were located.

Marine deputies made contact with the three men, who were sitting on top of their overturned boat. They were pulled onto the sheriff's office boat and safely returned to shore.

Deputies believe the fishing boat capsized due to the high winds and 4 to 5 foot sea conditions. All three men were wearing life jackets and did not report any injuries.

