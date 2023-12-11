Lauderdale Lakes

3 students hospitalized after possible overdose incident at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the school on Northwest 30th Avenue and took three students to local hospitals

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three students were hospitalized after a possible overdose incident at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School on Monday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the school on Northwest 30th Avenue and took three students to local hospitals.

The students were demonstrating signs of an overdose, but the substance they were exposed to was unknown, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Lauderdale LakesBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us