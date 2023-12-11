3 students hospitalized after possible overdose incident at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School

Three students were hospitalized after a possible overdose incident at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School on Monday, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue officials confirmed they responded to the school on Northwest 30th Avenue and took three students to local hospitals.

The students were demonstrating signs of an overdose, but the substance they were exposed to was unknown, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.