3 suspects in custody after boat burglary in Pompano Beach leads to cross-county search, bailout

Three suspects are in custody after a cross-county search by officials led them to bail out of their vehicle in Miami, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday about reports of a burglary of a boat at a marina located near the 800 block of South Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies responded to investigate and found that three men fled in a grey vehicle.

BSO Aviation and K-9 units responded.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspects, 20-year-olds Hansen Hernandez, Alexis Ruiz and 19-year-old Carlos Socorro, led deputies into a cross-county search as they drove through various jurisdictions in Broward County and Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, the suspects then bailed out of the car near Northwest 24th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami.

Video showed images of the suspects' vehicle. The car was left abandoned on the road, with the doors wide open and a license plate rested on the floor of the passenger's side.

All three men were subsequently taken into custody.

Video footage captured the moment one of the men was pinned on the ground in front of one of the nearby homes. Heavily armed officers were later seen walked the man into police custody.

BSO detectives continue to investigate this incident.