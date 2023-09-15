Miami-Dade

3 suspects in custody after boat burglary in Pompano Beach leads to cross-county search, bailout

The suspects, 20-year-olds Hansen Hernandez, Alexis Ruiz and 19-year-old Carlos Socorro, led deputies into a cross-county search as they drove through various jurisdictions in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three suspects are in custody after a cross-county search by officials led them to bail out of their vehicle in Miami, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday about reports of a burglary of a boat at a marina located near the 800 block of South Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

BSO deputies responded to investigate and found that three men fled in a grey vehicle.

BSO Aviation and K-9 units responded.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The suspects, 20-year-olds Hansen Hernandez, Alexis Ruiz and 19-year-old Carlos Socorro, led deputies into a cross-county search as they drove through various jurisdictions in Broward County and Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, the suspects then bailed out of the car near Northwest 24th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami.

Video showed images of the suspects' vehicle. The car was left abandoned on the road, with the doors wide open and a license plate rested on the floor of the passenger's side.

Local

car crash 58 mins ago

4 children injured after van transporting them to school crashes into pickup truck in SW Miami-Dade

Broward College 3 hours ago

Broward College president resigns abruptly in letter issued to board of trustees

All three men were subsequently taken into custody.

Video footage captured the moment one of the men was pinned on the ground in front of one of the nearby homes. Heavily armed officers were later seen walked the man into police custody.

BSO detectives continue to investigate this incident.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeBroward Sheriffs OfficeBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us