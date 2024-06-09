3 women injured in apparent drive-by shooting near church in Opa-locka

A midday shooting near a church in Opa-locka reportedly left three women injured on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene near 3300 NW 135th Street around 1 p.m., where they discovered three women inside a black Suburban had been injured by shattered glass following an apparent drive-by shooting, according to Opa-locka Police.

The victims, who were not actually struck by bullets, told police they were leaving Glorietta Apartments when shots were fired from a passing, gray vehicle with dark tints. The women suffered minor injuries from the glass.

The black Suburban was found with multiple broken windows and bullet holes, police said.

The Opa-locka Police Department says it is working to determine the motive behind the shooting and identify the individuals responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.