30 Cuban migrants in custody after making landfall in Marquesas Keys

A group of 30 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after making landfall in the Marquesas Keys Wednesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

The group landed on the uninhabited islands west of Key West in what appeared to be a makeshift boat or raft.

A photo released by Border Patrol showed the vessel partially grounded on a sandy beach.

Earlier today, 30 Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall on the Marquesas Keys, uninhabited islands west of Key West, Florida. We appreciate the support from the responding agencies.#Cuba #FloridaKeys #BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/wlIwXAxA6I — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) January 3, 2024

On Sunday, a group of 11 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key Largo, officials said. They were also taken into custody and processed for removal proceedings.

𝙆𝙚𝙮 𝙇𝙖𝙧𝙜𝙤, 𝙁𝙇: Yesterday, U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from @keyssheriff responded to a migrant landing & encountered 11 Cuban migrants. The migrants were processed for removal proceedings. Investigation remains ongoing.#NewYear #floridakeys #Cuba pic.twitter.com/8TCijjCpbg — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) January 1, 2024

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that crews have repatriated 235 migrants to Cuba since Oct. 1, 2023.