Florida

30 Cuban migrants in custody after making landfall in Marquesas Keys

The group landed on the uninhabited islands west of Key West in what appeared to be a makeshift boat or raft

By NBC6

U.S. Border Patrol

A group of 30 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after making landfall in the Marquesas Keys Wednesday morning, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

The group landed on the uninhabited islands west of Key West in what appeared to be a makeshift boat or raft.

A photo released by Border Patrol showed the vessel partially grounded on a sandy beach.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Sunday, a group of 11 Cuban migrants made landfall in Key Largo, officials said. They were also taken into custody and processed for removal proceedings.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that crews have repatriated 235 migrants to Cuba since Oct. 1, 2023.

Local

Miami-Dade County

Police investigating after 2 horses stolen and slaughtered in southwest Miami-Dade

Tyreek Hill

Firefighters battle blaze at Dolphins star Tyreek Hill's home in Southwest Ranches

This article tagged under:

FloridaFlorida Keys
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us