35-year-old Plantation teacher accused of engaging in ‘inappropriate sexual acts' with 14-year-old student

A 35-year-old teacher has been arrested after being accused of “engaging in inappropriate sexual acts” with a 14-year-old student.

Candace Brown, a teacher at Sawgrass Adventist School in Plantation, is behind bars after she engaged in “lewd and lascivious acts with a 14-year-old male student,” according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The acts took place in Deerfield Beach this summer, according to BSO.

Brown turned herself in to the police on Friday and is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery and one count each of lewd and lascivious conduct and transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device.

BSO believes there might be additional victims and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Arielle Dickey at 954-321-4256.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.