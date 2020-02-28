4 Arrested After Gun, Drugs Found in Apartments Near Broward School

Four people were arrested after drugs, a gun and thousands of dollars in cash were seized from apartments not far from a high school in Fort Lauderdale.

Multiple agencies and response teams made the discovery Wednesday in two apartments on the 2700 block of NW 13th Street, just 400 feet away from Dillard High School, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Authorities seized a 99-mm handgun loaded with multiple magazines and ammunition, over 31 grams of cocaine, nearly 5 pounds of marijuana and more than $9,000 in drug money.

Harry Palmer, 70; Brook Price, 28; Alvin Richards, 27; and Latoya Smith, 39, were arrested and face numerous charges, including trafficking and possession of cocaine, intent of sell within 1,000 of a school, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm and ammo by a convicted felon, according to BSO.

