4 children among 11 people displaced after Kendall apartment building goes up in flames

Nearly a dozen people including four children were displaced after an apartment building in Kendall went up in flames Thursday night.

The fire happened at a complex on Southwest 84th Street near Southwest 137th Avenue.

Neighbors who live in the building said the fire started in one unit and spread to others.

Cellphone video showed heavy flames coming from the building as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported but Red Cross officials said 11 people, including four children, were displaced.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.